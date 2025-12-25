14 countries condemn Israel’s new settlement plans in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A coalition of 14 countries has issued a joint statement strongly condemning Israel’s decision to build new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The statement was signed by 12 European nations, including Belgium, France, the UK, and Germany, along with Canada and Japan.

The countries warned that such actions violate international law and risk fueling instability across the region.

“We recall that these unilateral measures, as part of an intensified settlement policy in the West Bank, not only breach international law but also risk fueling instability,” the statement read.

They voiced their “clear opposition” to any annexation of Palestinian land and settlement expansion, including the approval of the E1 project and thousands of new settler units.

“We are resolute in our support for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” the statement added, stressing that “there is no alternative to a negotiated two-state solution.”

The countries emphasized that settlement expansion undermines the Gaza ceasefire plan as efforts move toward its second phase, while damaging prospects for long-term peace and security in the region.

Israel recently approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, raising the number of settlements legalized or approved in the past three years to sixty-nine.

