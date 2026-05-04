US’ Spirit Airlines Ceases Operations After 34 Years, Citing Iran War Fuel Price Surge

AhlulBayt News Agency: An American airline has ceased operations after 34 years following an increase in aircraft fuel prices as a result of the crisis in the Middle East.

According to the Associated Press, Spirit Airlines, which once operated hundreds of daily flights and had a workforce of approximately 17,000 people, announced on Saturday that it has begun an orderly reduction of its operations.

“It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately. To our Guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available,” the American airlines announced in its website.

The airline had previously gone bankrupt twice, but this time it stated that the rise in fuel prices caused by the US-Israel war against Iran has made it impossible to continue operations.

Sean Duffy, the US Secretary of Transportation, stated on Saturday that Spirit Airlines has established a reserve fund enabling passengers who purchased directly from the carrier to get their money back.

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