ABNA24 - Former British diplomat and leading geopolitical analyst Alastair Crooke has warned that the ongoing war with Iran is not a conventional military conflict but a global war against a corrupt financial architecture that has long suppressed the real economy in favor of Wall Street speculation.

In a recent assessment of the escalating crisis, Crooke dismissed Donald Trump's rhetoric against Iran as a dangerous delusion, arguing that the US administration's illegal "war of choice" is systematically dismantling the global economy and plunging the West into a state of "dire pain."

Crooke stated that Trump's claims of total leverage are empty and disconnected from strategic reality. "Trump keeps saying he has all the cards, but listen to our cards," he said. "One is Hormuz. Iran controls Hormuz, and we'll continue. They are able to control Bab al-Mandab in the Red Sea, and they can control pipelines. This is why I keep saying Iran's aim in this war is to break the whole paradigm."

He further criticized the West's inability to grasp shifting global perspectives: "They're completely incapable of seeing that others have different ways of thinking and seeing reality from a different perspective. They can't understand that. I don't see a path to a solution."

Crooke warned that while the west currently exists in a "neverworld" where the full impact has not yet hit, the consequences will soon be felt in every household. "We in the West are going to feel the consequences directly. There won't be petrol in the petrol stations or gasoline in the gas stations. There will be difficulty getting your children to school. There will not be the food that you want."

He predicted that skyrocketing electricity costs and fuel shortages would leave Europe in "dire pain," making daily necessities and travel unaffordable for the masses.

According to Crooke, the financial architecture Iran is fighting against includes not just dollar hegemony but "the whole structure by which the Persian Gulf states were set up in 1973." He dismissed current market stability as a fabrication, stating: "We pick up the paper and they say, 'Oh well, oil has just gone down...' Try buying a barrel of oil at that price. It's just completely manipulated."

The analysis concludes that by initiating an illegal war of choice, the United States has not only failed to achieve its objectives but has also triggered a breakdown of global supply chains and financial systems.



/129