Former U.S. Official: Operation "Epic Fury" Achieved Nothing Except Strengthening Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to the U.S. president (during the Barack Obama administration), assessed "Epic Fury" operation against Iran in a post on X, acknowledging its failure.

Ben Rhodes wrote on X, "Operation Epic Fury achieved nothing except making the IRGC responsible for the Strait of Hormuz."

This is not the first time a U.S. official has assessed the war against Iran as a strategic failure for Washington. Many experts believe this war was a major loss for the United States and a great strategic victory for Iran in the geopolitical arena.

The United States and the Zionist regime, by attacking Iranian territory on February 28, 2026, exacerbated the insecurity of the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of ships.

The war in the West Asia region and the restricted passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz have fueled an energy crisis in the world.

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