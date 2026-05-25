America's Work in the Middle East Is Over / Iran Controls the Persian Gulf, and We Cannot Break Its Influence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Douglas Macgregor, a retired U.S. Army colonel and former advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, made explicit remarks about the end of America's work in the Middle East in an interview with Glenn Diesen, referring to regional developments and the failure of Washington's calculations in the war against Iran.

Macgregor said, "Our work as Americans in the Middle East is over. After this, whatever happens, whether we attack Iran or not, whether we try to leave the campaign saying we succeeded or not, our work is over."

The former U.S. military official added, "The country that Trump promised to 'take back to the Stone Age' now controls the Persian Gulf, and we cannot break its influence and dominance."

The former Pentagon advisor, referring to U.S. military bases in the region, emphasized, "We will not return to our bases, because there is nothing left to rebuild."

Douglas Macgregor concluded, "In my opinion, this is the greatest concern that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has right now."

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