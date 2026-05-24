AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While American media try to portray Washington's retreat in the face of Tehran as "crisis management," a new report by RIA Novosti shows that the Trump administration has effectively backed down from further adventurism against Iran. According to the report, Trump even left his son's wedding under the pretext of "attending to the Iran file," but the reality is that the White House now needs an agreement and an end to the war more than ever—a war that the United States and Israel themselves started but could not force Tehran to surrender.

RIA Novosti writes that Trump halted a new attack on Iran "at the last moment" in recent days—an action he claimed was taken following a request from three Arab Gulf countries. However, the report emphasizes that the main reason for Washington's retreat was the failure of the maximum pressure policy and the inability to break Iran's will. According to the Russian news outlet, "the Iranians absolutely refused to bend to the aggressors," and despite the pressure, they were unwilling to hand over their enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States.

Another part of the report states that Trump sought to arrange a "victory show" for the American public by seizing approximately 400 kilograms of Iran's enriched uranium, claiming to have destroyed Iran's nuclear program—while, as RIA Novosti explicitly states, "Iran was not seeking to build an atomic bomb in the first place, and the pretext for the American and Israeli attack was completely false." The report adds that Washington refrained from direct military action to seize these materials for fear of the operation's failure, as well as concern over Iran's retaliation against the Arab countries in the region.

RIA Novosti also reported on intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations between Iran, the United States, Qatar, and Pakistan, writing that the draft agreement consists of nine points, the most important of which are a "complete ceasefire" and a guarantee of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the report, the parties are to begin 30 days of formal negotiations on unresolved issues within a week. Simultaneously, the visit of the Pakistani Army Chief to Tehran and the presence of a Qatari delegation in the Iranian capital have been described as signs of "full readiness to finalize the protocol."

In conclusion, the Russian media outlet stated that the United States ultimately defeated not Iran, but itself, as Washington realized that continuing the war could plunge the entire region, the global economy, and even America's own interests into an uncontrollable crisis. RIA Novosti writes that the White House "finally backed away from falling deeper into the hole it had dug," and that the risk of another attack on Iran has, for now, been averted.

It is worth noting that the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced regarding the results of the Pakistani delegation's visit to Tehran that the two sides are in the final stages of finalizing a memorandum of understanding, the main focus of which is ending the war.

Ismail Baqaei stated that ending America's maritime aggressions—which Washington refers to as a naval blockade—and the release of Iran's blocked assets are among the most important topics under discussion in this memorandum of understanding.

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