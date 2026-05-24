Wave of Arrests and Security Summonses Against Bahraini Shia Continues

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini authorities continue their arrests and security summonses against citizens of the Shia-majority population—a process that takes place within the framework of intensifying security measures concurrent with regional tensions, and has been accompanied by criticism of restrictive and sectarian-targeting policies in Manama.

In the latest cases of arrest, individuals including Kamil Mohammed, Bassim al-Halal, Mohammed al-Ghasra, Ali al-Ali, Basel Shakir, Nasser Kashri, Ali Salman Maytham, and Ali Hussein Rashid have been detained after being summoned to security bodies for interrogation.

Additionally, security forces raided the workplace of Ja'far Youssef Salman, arresting him—an action taken as part of the ongoing security campaign against Shia activists and citizens in various areas of Bahrain.

These actions are taking place within the framework of the intensifying policies of the Bahraini Ministry of Interior—a policy which, according to critics, exploits the atmosphere of regional tensions to expand restrictions and political and sectarian prosecutions. Meanwhile, human rights criticism regarding the continued violation of the rights of opponents and the Shia community in Bahrain has increased.

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