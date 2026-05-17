Iran's Vice Speaker of Parliament: If Iran's Oil Is Targeted, We Will Target Regional Oil

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamidreza Haji Babaei said in a television interview today about Iran's reaction to an attack on energy facilities, "I think the Saudis are being clever. Saudi Arabia has accepted our pilgrims and is working with us. But regional countries like Saudi Arabia know that if a firecracker is set off in the region, Iran will be forced to wage a regional war."

He continued, "They understand that if they target our energy, we too must target energy. But they are being clever in hoping that if war breaks out, we will not target part of the region's energy; this is detrimental to us."

"If Iran's oil is to be targeted, we must target regional oil"

The Vice Speaker of Parliament added, "If Iran's oil is to be targeted, we must target regional oil—whether with a country we are friends with, whether with a country that only claims friendship, or whether with a country that claims enmity, such as the United Arab Emirates."

Haji Babaei stated, "When America comes to cut off Iran's energy, we must cut off their energy. However, a part of America's energy is in the hands of a country that says, 'We have no dealings with you, so you should have no dealings with us.'"

"If America damages Iran's oil, the world will not receive oil from the region"

The Vice Speaker of Parliament continued, "If Iran's oil is to be damaged, Iran will do something so that America and the world cannot receive oil from the region for a considerable period."

Haji Babaei emphasized, "America, especially Trump, is not someone who has the ability to do something and then refrains from doing it. Anyone who thinks otherwise is naive."

"If a country sanctions Iran, it will be sanctioned in the Strait of Hormuz"

The Vice Speaker of Parliament stated, "The Strait of Hormuz is more important to us than an atomic bomb because this strait is a strategic tool in our hands."

He explained, "Before the third imposed war, countries, following America, sanctioned us. But from now on, if a country wants to sanction Iran, we will also sanction that country in the Strait of Hormuz."

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