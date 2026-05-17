Finland: First Joint Assembly of Muslims Held

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): For the first time in Finland's history, representatives of the country's Islamic communities gathered in a joint assembly to discuss the most important religious and social issues of Muslims. The meeting was held on May 16 and 17 in the city of Turku, with representatives from 20 different Finnish cities in attendance.

The gathering was organized on the initiative of the Islamic Council of Finland, and its agenda included topics such as Islamic religious education in schools, the joint observance of religious rituals—especially during Ramadan, and halal slaughter. The organizers stated that the main goal of the meeting was to increase coordination among Muslim communities and strengthen their role in Finnish society.

One of the participants in the meeting told the Finnish state media, "This is the first time that all of us Muslims in Finland have gathered together. We want to talk about security, our relationship with the government, and how to integrate into society." These remarks reflect the efforts of Finnish Muslims to establish a common voice on social and religious issues.

According to reports, this meeting was held following a recent meeting between Atik Ali, the head of the Islamic Community of Finland, and Ravil Gainutdin, the Grand Mufti of Russia. In that meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening relations between Russian and Finnish Muslims and the role of Finnish Tatars in interfaith dialogue.

The new Islamic Council of Finland is now seeking to have a more organized presence in the country's social and religious spheres by coordinating between Islamic associations and centers—an action many describe as a turning point in the history of Muslims in Finland.

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