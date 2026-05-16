Grand Ayatollah Jawadi Amoli: Path to Wilayah Is Open to ‘Ordinary People’ Through Study and Striving

ABNA24 - Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli says that while attaining the lofty station of the Imams is beyond human reach, rising to the rank of their devoted disciples is an achievable goal — for those disciples were once ordinary individuals who attained spiritual excellence through effort and learning.

Speaking on the subject of the Infallible Imams (PBUT) and those nurtured in their school, the senior Shia cleric stated: "Reaching the rank of the Imams is not possible, but reaching the rank of their disciples is attainable. They too were ordinary people who reached this station. They were neither Imams nor descendants of Imams; rather, they were ordinary individuals who, through striving and studying, became among the friends of God."

He added: "Had this path not been accessible, there would not have been so much encouragement and instruction to traverse it."

Ayatollah Javadi Amoli cited a narration from Imam Sadiq (peace be upon him), who said: "What excellent intercessors my father and I are for Hamran ibn A'yun on the Day of Resurrection. We shall take him by the hand and not part from him until we all enter Paradise together."

The revered scholar noted: "Hamran ibn A'yun was an ordinary youth who became a scholar and attained this station. One should not say that reaching the rank of the friends of God is too difficult. On the Day of Resurrection, it will become clear that the path was open — and we simply did not walk it."



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