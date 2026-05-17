We Will Remain Steadfast in Our Support for Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi wrote in a condolence message for the martyrdom of a commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, "This crime is part of the series of Zionist crimes that have continued against the people of Gaza—from killing and siege to all kinds of crimes against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"We reaffirm our steadfast position with the people of Gaza and the other oppressed people of Palestine and the other sons of our Ummah in Iran, Lebanon, and other countries, and our trust in God's victory against this Zionist attack on the Islamic Ummah is very great."

"The ultimate outcome of jihad and confrontation will be in favor of the believers; whether the time is long or short, God's victory is near, and He is sufficient for us and the best advocate and helper."

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