The Zionist Regime; The Most Hated in the World

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by Israeli media, the results of an international survey conducted in over 80 countries show that Israel's global image in public opinion has faced a significant decline, and this regime ranks among the most negatively assessed countries.

According to these media outlets, the continuation of the war in Gaza, the rise in civilian casualties, and the expansion of human rights criticisms are cited as the most important factors exacerbating the negative view of world public opinion toward Israel.

The reports also state that American political and military support for Tel Aviv has also affected Washington's international standing, with the United States' popularity declining in some countries. Analysts believe that the continuation of extensive U.S. support for Israeli policies, especially during recent Middle East developments, has brought a wave of criticism from world public opinion and political circles.

Israeli media have described these results as a sign of the intensification of Israel's international isolation—an issue that could affect the regime's diplomatic relations, media environment, and even its political interactions with various countries.

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