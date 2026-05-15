The Occupiers Speak the Name of Christ but Follow the Path of Genghis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojjat Faghani, Iran's ambassador to Sweden, in a post on X on the occasion of the Ascension of Jesus Christ (a.s.), criticized the warmongering and occupation policies.

In his message, drawing a comparison between the historical figure of Genghis Khan and Jesus Christ (a.s.), Faghani wrote, "Christ conquered hearts with love; Genghis Khan conquered cities with the sword."

Then, with a critical reference to the aggressive and occupying powers, he added, "It is strange that the occupiers and aggressors follow the path of Genghis but speak the name of Christ."

Iran's ambassador to Sweden also emphasized, "History will remember who brought peace and who left behind blood and destruction."

The Ascension, in Christian tradition, refers to the day when Jesus Christ (a.s.) ascended to heaven after his resurrection—an occasion commemorated in many Christian countries.

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