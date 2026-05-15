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The Occupiers Speak the Name of Christ but Follow the Path of Genghis

15 May 2026 - 23:38
News ID: 1814647
The Occupiers Speak the Name of Christ but Follow the Path of Genghis

Iran's ambassador to Sweden compared the aggressive and occupying powers to Genghis Khan, emphasizing that history will judge between those who brought peace and those who left behind "blood and destruction."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojjat Faghani, Iran's ambassador to Sweden, in a post on X on the occasion of the Ascension of Jesus Christ (a.s.), criticized the warmongering and occupation policies.

In his message, drawing a comparison between the historical figure of Genghis Khan and Jesus Christ (a.s.), Faghani wrote, "Christ conquered hearts with love; Genghis Khan conquered cities with the sword."

Then, with a critical reference to the aggressive and occupying powers, he added, "It is strange that the occupiers and aggressors follow the path of Genghis but speak the name of Christ."

Iran's ambassador to Sweden also emphasized, "History will remember who brought peace and who left behind blood and destruction."

The Ascension, in Christian tradition, refers to the day when Jesus Christ (a.s.) ascended to heaven after his resurrection—an occasion commemorated in many Christian countries.

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