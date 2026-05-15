Araghchi to UAE Representative: You Were an Active Partner in the Aggression Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, responding to the unfounded claims of the UAE representative at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi, stated in remarks, "I did not mention the name of the United Arab Emirates in my speech, out of a desire to preserve unity and I preferred not to mention it. But in truth, I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the aggressive action against my country. When this aggression began, they even refrained from condemning it."

He added, "They did not even condemn the brutal attack on the school on the very first day of the aggression—an attack in which over 170 innocent students were killed. In addition to not condemning the aggression itself, the UAE later actively participated in this aggressive act by providing military bases, airspace, territory, and facilities to the United States and the Israeli regime. They provided all kinds of intelligence and other facilities to the Israelis and Americans to attack our people."

The Foreign Minister continued, "Although they are our neighbors and we consider them friendly brothers and neighbors, they unfortunately decided to side with the Israelis and Americans in this aggression."

He said, "The UAE representative speaks about international law, but please tell me which part of international law allows supporting an unprovoked and unjustified act of aggression? Everyone knows that we were in the middle of negotiations when the Americans and Israelis decided to attack us, and we were surprised that our brothers in the UAE decided to actively join the aggressors."

The head of Iran's diplomacy recalled, "Nevertheless, we did not attack the UAE. We only targeted American military bases and American military installations in the UAE—installations that are unfortunately located on Emirati soil. We targeted American forces and American defense systems, and the more they attacked us, the more we defended ourselves."

He also said, "I do not think our brothers in the UAE expected that when the United States and Israel attacked us and the UAE also supported them, we would simply remain silent."

Araghchi added, "I advise my brothers in the UAE, in a brotherly manner, that you have seen that the presence of American forces and military bases in your land did not secure your security. Your alliance with the Israelis also did not protect you. Therefore, I advise you to reconsider your way of thinking."

Stating that they are neighbors and have been neighbors for a long time and will likely remain neighbors for centuries to come, he added, "Therefore, we must live alongside each other in peace, and this requires peaceful relations and full understanding between the two countries."

Araghchi addressed the Emirati official, saying, "If you want Israel to provide your security, this is the result. If you want America to provide your security, this is the result you are now complaining about. Therefore, I strongly advise our brothers in the UAE to reconsider their policy toward Iran."

He continued, "They allowed their territory to be used for firing artillery and equipment against us. Just yesterday, it was revealed that Netanyahu traveled to the UAE and Abu Dhabi during the war. It was also revealed that they participated in these attacks, and perhaps even acted directly against us. Therefore, the UAE is an active partner in this aggression, and there is no doubt about it."

Reacting to another part of the Emirati official's claims, he said, "It is not true that we targeted American military bases in the UAE two hours after the attack. That action was taken the next day."

Araghchi added, "But there was evidence. There was a great deal of evidence showing that they had placed their military bases at the disposal of the Americans to attack us. They allowed American military bases on their soil to be used to attack us."

He continued, "They allowed their territory to be used for firing artillery and equipment against us. Just yesterday, it was revealed that their warplanes participated in the attacks against us and even acted directly against us. Therefore, the UAE is an active partner in this aggression, and there is no doubt about it."

Concluding, the head of Iran's diplomacy addressed the other BRICS members, saying, "If you want to take a just stance, I think the aggression of the United States, Israel, and the UAE against my country should be condemned."

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