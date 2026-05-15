Bahraini Rulers Will Be Overthrown If They Do Not Cease Their Hostility Toward Their Own People: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daqqaq, the director of the Bahraini seminary, held a press conference following the intensification of the Al Khalifa regime's suppression of Bahraini citizens, including torture, prosecution, and revocation of citizenship, particularly targeting scholars and eulogists.

This Bahraini activist cleric, referring to the systematic harassment of critics and the persecution of their families, as well as the denial of fair trials to the accused, called upon human rights institutions to take a more active role in this regard.

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daqqaq described the current situation as indicative of the depth of the political and legal crisis within the ruling regime, emphasizing, "The false accusations against Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem are completely baseless. Targeting such religious and national figures will only increase the resilience of the Bahraini nation."

He warned the Bahraini government that if it does not immediately reconsider its hostile actions against citizens and cease its policies of elimination and pressure, it will have no fate but downfall.

The professor of advanced levels at Bahraini seminaries noted, "The events in our country and some countries in the region are part of a targeted project orchestrated by the Zionist regime and carried out by appeasers, aimed at striking at the beliefs and existence of Shia Muslims."

In conclusion, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Daqqaq, expressing gratitude for the support of the great Iraqi nation, described the presence of the Bahraini opposition in international forums, particularly in the UN human rights case, as effective and successful.

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