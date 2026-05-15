Pakistani Official: Netanyahu Is a Monster and a Disgrace to Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, reacting to the Zionist regime's prime minister's claim about Pakistan's role in spreading anti-Israeli sentiment among the American people via Pakistani social media networks, said, "Look who's talking! A monster who encourages and promotes the assault on Palestinian prisoners—women, men, and children—by Israeli soldiers, prison guards, and dogs."

He emphasized, "The head of humanity is bowed in shame."

In mid-April, before the Islamabad negotiations, Khawaja Asif described the Zionist regime as a source of evil and a curse on humanity in a post on X. Condemning its recent crimes against the people of Lebanon, he said, "Simultaneously with the Islamabad negotiation agenda, the genocide of innocent people by the Israeli regime continues."

He stated, "Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel; first Gaza, then Iran, and now Lebanon; the bloodshed continues."

The Defense Minister of Pakistan emphasized, "I hope and pray that those who created this cancerous tumor in the land of Palestine to get rid of European Jews burn in hell."

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