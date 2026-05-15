Complaint Against Iran at the UN and Disagreement Within the Lebanese Government

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants sent an official letter to the United Nations on April 21, 2026, objecting to the narratives presented by Iran in that international body.

According to the letter, presented by Lebanon's ambassador to the UN, Ahmed Arafa, Lebanon has the right to hold Iran responsible for what it called "violations of international obligations and interference in Lebanon's internal affairs." The complaint alleges that certain actions of Iranian institutions, including the IRGC, dragged Lebanon into a devastating war contrary to the will of the country's official institutions.

The letter also states that these actions resulted in the killing and wounding of thousands of Lebanese, the displacement of over one million people, extensive damage to infrastructure, and even led to Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanese territory. However, Al-Akhbar's report emphasizes that the original issue stems from a complaint Iran had previously filed against Israel at the Security Council, in which Tehran accused Israel of violating Lebanon's sovereignty and killing civilians.

According to the newspaper, the UN Security Council's Office of Legal Affairs had asked the Lebanese government for clarification on certain points—a routine procedural action.

But, according to the report, the Lebanese Foreign Minister decided to send two separate letters to the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, which, instead of providing technical explanations, blamed Iran for the war. According to political sources, this move has faced criticism within the government, and it has even been reported that Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was initially unaware of the full details of this correspondence and has promised to review the matter and provide an official explanation.

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