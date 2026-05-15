Intensification of Arrests in Bahrain; Reports of Continued Security Pressure on Shia Citizens

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to published reports, Bahrain's security agencies have arrested or summoned for interrogation dozens of Shia citizens in recent days as part of a new wave of security measures. Among the names of those arrested are Mohammed Nader, Hussain Yahya, Sayyed Ali Al-Gharifi, Sayyed Nasser Mahmoud, Sayyed Abdullah Mohammed, and several other citizens. Local sources say these actions are a continuation of a policy of security pressure and the restriction of religious, social, and political activities.

Reports also indicate the arrest of several other citizens following security forces' raids on their homes. In another development, Mulla Ali Al-Jardabi and Mohammed Alyan were also arrested by security forces after posting a video in support of detained clerics. Observers describe this action as a sign of increasing restrictions on any expression of solidarity or peaceful activity in Bahrain.

According to these reports, the number of those arrested since the beginning of the recent crisis has reached over 280—an issue that has heightened human rights groups' concerns about the possibility of torture and mistreatment of detainees. Human rights activists say the continuation of the security approach and widespread crackdowns on opponents and critics could lead to an escalation of political and social tensions in Bahrain.

**************

End/ 345E