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Israeli Newspaper:

Hamas Is Rebuilding Military Capability and Developing Drone Units

16 May 2026 - 00:58
News ID: 1814676
Hamas Is Rebuilding Military Capability and Developing Drone Units

The Zionist newspaper Israel Hayom claimed that while attention is focused on Iran, Hamas has begun its rearmament process and is rapidly rebuilding its offensive tunnels and rocket production lines that were damaged in previous conflicts.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The newspaper Israel Hayom claimed that Hamas, away from the noise, has begun its rearmament process.

According to field reports, the group is rapidly rebuilding its offensive tunnels and rocket production lines that were damaged in previous conflicts.

Intelligence sources warn that routes for importing equipment through southern borders have been reactivated, and advanced electronic components have been provided to Hamas to upgrade missile accuracy.

The report adds that, in addition to hardware reinforcement, Hamas is training new special forces for complex infiltration operations. Furthermore, the development of drone and naval units, as part of the group's new strategy to diversify the battlefronts against Israel and American interests in the region, is progressing covertly.

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