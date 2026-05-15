Prince Harry Criticizes Destruction in Gaza and Lebanon; Warns of Rising Religious Hatred

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, spoke in a commentary about his concern regarding the widening social rifts in the United Kingdom, emphasizing that the images of destruction in Gaza, Lebanon, and other parts of the Middle East have wounded the feelings of many people worldwide. He said the high number of casualties and the extent of devastation have caused deep and justified concern in public opinion.

He also warned that protest against government policies should not turn into hatred against the followers of a religion or a nation. Referring to the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the UK, Harry said that Jewish families and community members feel unsafe in some areas, and this is concerning. He also emphasized that Islamophobia and other forms of racism must be tackled with equal seriousness.

The Duke of Sussex also stated that in democratic systems, criticizing government behavior—especially when their actions raise questions about the observance of international human rights law—is legitimate and necessary. He added that the responsibility for governments' actions does not fall on the people of a country or a religion.

Prince Harry concluded by emphasizing that silence in the face of injustice does not mean neutrality and can fuel extremism and hatred. He called on the international community to condemn the widespread civilian casualties while simultaneously combating anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and any form of religious or racial hatred.

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