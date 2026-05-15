Iranian MP: We Must Increase the Cost of Threats for the Enemy with Regretful Responses

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hajj Deligani, an Iranian parliamentarian, commenting on the U.S. government's threats against the secretary-general of Al-Nujaba and the placement of a $10 million bounty for information leading to the capture or elimination of Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, noted, "The enemies are concerned about the increasing strength and success of the resistance front, which is continuously equipping itself with modern weapons and consolidating its position in the region. These hostile threats are a sign of the effectiveness of the actions of the resistance axis, including the Al-Nujaba movement."

He said, "They are seeking to attack the resistance from every angle and position possible in the region; in turn, we must stand firm and support this front."

Hajj Deligani emphasized, "It is necessary to increase the cost of threats and assassination for the enemies through full intelligence oversight, identification of infiltrators, and, if necessary, with harsh and regretful responses. Experience has proven that they are not invincible and have suffered many failures in various dimensions."

He stated, "I ask our dear ones on the resistance front, especially the Islamic resistance of Iraq and the revolutionary Al-Nujaba movement, to continue their jihadi activities while maintaining vigilance, focusing on principles, avoiding distractions, and steering clear of pitfalls and divisions."

**************

End/ 345E