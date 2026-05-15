Admiral Sayyari: The United States Will Be Defeated in the War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Army, said, "We extend our utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Civil Aviation Organization of the country regarding the transfer of the martyrs of the Dena destroyer to the country, because they voluntarily and spontaneously stepped in and cooperated with us in this matter, and this was very valuable to us."

The Deputy Coordinator of the Army, referring to the magnificent funeral procession of the martyrs of the Dena destroyer, added, "The presence of the people at the funeral procession of the martyrs of the Dena destroyer was very epic, a manifestation of the people's appreciation for the bravery of these dear ones."

He referred to the Army's first presence in the Mediterranean Sea and stated, "During the first presence of the Army's Strategic Naval Force in the Mediterranean, the martyred Leader said, 'Your presence for the first time in the Mediterranean, despite all sanctions and restrictions, shook the world. When you pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea, etc., the enemies and countries of the region buzz like bees, and this is inspiring for the countries of the region.'"

Admiral Sayyari, referring to America's wars in Vietnam and Venezuela, where it achieved its objectives through assassination, coups, and sabotage, added, "The United States will be defeated in the war with Iran, despite all its equipment and hollow defensive capabilities, due to the bravery and steadfastness of the heroic men of the armed forces and the unwavering support of the nation, and this will be recorded in history."

The Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Army concluded by referring to the high social resilience of the Iranian people under the conditions of the imposed war, saying, "This high resilience of the people in the current situation makes the duty of officials heavier; they must appreciate this national unity and cohesion through their round-the-clock efforts."

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