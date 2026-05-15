Lebanese MP: The Aspirations of the US and Israel in Lebanon Will Not Become Reality

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein al-Haj Hassan, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc in Lebanon, stated that the resistance is steadfast, strong, and capable, and that no one can realize the hopes and aspirations of the United States and the Zionist regime in Lebanon.

Referring to the fact that the resistance, despite all wounds and sacrifices, will not abandon its option, he stated, "The Lebanese government, by submitting to American dictates, has entangled itself in the trouble of direct negotiations with the enemy and has plunged the country into a dangerous political crisis that, if not resolved quickly, may become even more severe."

This Lebanese parliamentarian emphasized opposition to direct negotiations with the occupying regime and added, "Any negotiation must be indirect, relying on internal national understanding, not based on division and hostility toward the resistance, especially while continuous aggressions against Lebanon continue."

Al-Haj Hassan, warning about "American traps before Israeli traps," added, "Lebanese officials had made entering negotiations conditional on the implementation of a ceasefire, but despite the continuation of aggressions, they participated in the negotiations, which indicates the extent of the trouble in which they are entangled."

He also emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, in any potential agreement with the United States, insists on a ceasefire in Lebanon and the withdrawal of the occupying regime from Lebanese territory, and this position reflects clear support for Lebanon in the face of American-Israeli pressures."

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