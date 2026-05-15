From Cancellation of Hajj Pilgrimage for Over 200 Citizens, Scholars, and Eulogists to the Arrest of 403 Bahrainis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Since the beginning of the Ramadan War, the rulers of the Persian Gulf Arab countries, from Kuwait and the UAE to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, have intensified their political and security actions against citizens of these countries on charges of defending Iran and opposing American and Israeli occupation in the region.

Among these, the Al Khalifa regime has outdone the other Arab rulers and continues to engage in arrests, torture, revocation of citizenship, and issuing unjust sentences. In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh, deputy of the Bahraini Islamic Action Society (Amal), detailed the latest oppressive actions of Al Khalifa against Bahraini Shia and scholars since the Ramadan War in an interview with ABNA.

ABNA: In recent days, we have witnessed the intensification of repressive actions against the Shia community in Bahrain. Please explain the reasons and details of these actions.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh: Undoubtedly, the Al Khalifa regime harbors an old and deep-seated grudge because they know they are strangers in Bahrain, and they constantly take revenge on the native citizens. This revenge has been reflected in a series of historical actions since their arrival in Bahrain in 1782 until today, and this grudge has manifested in the form of imprisonment, forced migration of citizens, deprivation, exile, dismissal, and other matters.

This introduction is necessary to understand the nature and character of the criminal Al Khalifa, those who continuously take revenge on the original people of Bahrain, especially the Shia, and those who follow positions opposing them and those who came with them to Bahrain. This revenge takes various forms, such as imprisonment, exile, migration, tightening of life and livelihood, impoverishing the people, attributing ignorance to the people, exerting pressure, harassment, and deprivation.

ABNA: Since the beginning of the Ramadan War, the Al Khalifa regime has overtly and covertly engaged in repressive actions against Shia Muslims who oppose American and Zionist occupation in the region. Please mention some examples.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Saleh: These actions can be categorized into five areas:

1. Revocation of citizenship of 69 Bahraini citizens coldly and in a very short period. Al Khalifa, having full control over all related documents and providing travel documents for leaving the country, did this in less than four days. The order to revoke the citizenship of 69 Bahrainis was issued on charges of sympathizing with Iran and opposing American and Zionist aggression against Iran. The first time, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Ansari, along with 7 members of his family, was sent away on Sunday, May 2, and again on May 11, this time to Azerbaijan.

There is a range of statements, opinions, and protests, both inside Bahrain and outside, from the Bahraini nation and opponents abroad, in the form of statements, actions, and various programs to explain the situation of those who had their citizenship revoked, as well as requests to some countries not to welcome them, so that this dangerous action of Al Khalifa in forcibly sending these people abroad does not occur. Also, in line with this action, 3 representatives were removed from parliament membership for not voting for the law revoking the citizenship of 69 citizens.

Revocation of citizenship means: loss of political rights, invalidation of official documents and credentials, damage to public employment, changes in residency and living conditions, cessation of government services, economic difficulties, loss of citizenship, annulment of legal nationality, loss of identity, deprivation of education and health, employment obstacles, risk of loss of citizenship, damage to housing incentives, deprivation of missions, etc.

2. Prohibition and prevention of a group of citizens, preachers, and eulogists from joining Hajj caravans. They were deprived of all requested and needed measures and were informed of this prohibition only one day before travel. 22 citizens, from many Hajj caravans, were deprived of preaching, guidance, and eulogizing by this sudden government action, after they had paid the permit fees and other expenses, but suddenly faced the cancellation of their names and were told that Saudi Arabia had removed their names from the pilgrims' list. However, it seems this action originated from within Bahrain, and despite protests from the Hajj caravans, the government insists on depriving this group of Shia from going on Hajj.

3. The ruler of Bahrain has issued an order to prevent and prohibit Shia Muslims and dozens of Ja'fari scholars from traveling for Hajj to perform the pilgrimage rituals in 2026. In this regard, 259 travel permits have been canceled this year, and 25 employees have been dismissed from their jobs. A state-owned company has dismissed 25 citizens, Shia, without any justification or reason. All these deceitful actions are aimed at striking the Shia, weakening them, cutting off their rights and income, and increasing their poverty and deprivation.

4. Issuing sentences against 39 citizens: 7 with life imprisonment, 34 with prison sentences between 5 and 10 years. One citizen was sentenced to one year in prison, a fine of 2,000 Bahraini dinars, and confiscation of property. It is worth noting that the number of prisoners since the beginning of the recent events in March 2026 until today has reached 403.

5. The arrest of a large group of influential religious scholars, seminary teachers, and Friday and congregational prayer leaders in Bahrain's mosques. The number of religious scholars arrested so far has reached 46, including distinguished scholars, advanced-level lecturers, imams of mosques, and orators of hussainiyas.

These arrests have been made on charges of these scholars having links with Iran's IRGC and their belief in Wilayat al-Faqih. Another issue is that Wilayat al-Faqih is an intellectual matter and a religious and doctrinal affair related to each individual's beliefs. Even Shia jurists differ on this issue—on its permissibility or obligation, and on opinions regarding its unimportance and other views.

Their opinions differ on this matter, despite this being a doctrinal issue, not an unchangeable political law or anything else. Rather, this religious belief relates to each individual's creed and is part of his beliefs and a component of human rights in the world. These beliefs are specific to the Shia community, and these arrests aim to strike at the position of Shia in Bahrain, pressure them, disperse them, and distance them from each other. It is likely that this situation has led to the closure of one of the seminaries in Bahrain for this reason.

All these actions and practices are carried out by the Al Khalifa family with one fundamental motive: they are strangers to this homeland and deprive citizens of their status as original citizens of this land. As I mentioned at the beginning, from their arrival in Bahrain in 1782 until today, these provocative, tyrannical actions against the sons of the Shia community in Bahrain continue.

**************

End/ 345E