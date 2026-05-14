Large Gathering of Seminary Scholars and Hezbollah Supporters in Qom in Support of the Oppressed Shia of the Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A massive gathering of seminary students, clerics, and Hezbollah supporters in support of the oppressed Shia of Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and other countries of the region will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026, after the Maghrib and Isha prayers in Qom, at the holy shrine of Lady Masoumah (a.s.), in the Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Prayer Hall.

This ceremony is being organized by the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, the Supreme Council and Management Center of Seminaries, Al-Mustafa International University, the AhlulBayt World Assembly, and other high-level seminary institutions.

**************

End/ 345E