New York Times: U.S. Used 900kg Bomb in Attack on Residential Home in Qeshm

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The New York Times reported that the U.S. airstrike on a residential home in Qeshm Island was carried out using the "Mark 84" aerial bomb, weighing approximately 900 kilograms.

Citing analysis of video footage, satellite images, and munitions remnants, the newspaper considered the use of such a weapon in a residential area to be questionable, and announced that it had found no evidence of military facilities near the target site.

According to the report, the intensity of the explosion scattered debris over a wide radius and damaged surrounding vehicles and buildings.

Iranian officials have also announced that approximately 20 residential units were damaged as a result of this attack. According to the New York Times, the occurrence of this attack in a populated area has raised questions about the extent of U.S. adherence to international laws regarding the protection of civilians.

In response to this report, Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), announced that the U.S. military is aware of published reports about this incident and is reviewing them. He also claimed that U.S. forces do not target civilians, and that investigations into this matter are ongoing.

On the other hand, the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that U.S. forces, using bunker-buster bombs, targeted two residential homes belonging to local residents of Qeshm Island, resulting in the deaths of the father, mother, and one of the children, and the injury of two other children.

In contrast, U.S. Central Command has claimed that its recent attacks targeted IRGC-affiliated centers, including command centers and missile and drone facilities.

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