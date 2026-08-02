Arbaeen: Manifestation of Human Solidarity Continuation of Ashura's Justice-Seeking Message

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muhammad Sharif Abu Maysam, an Iraqi analyst, in an article described the Arbaeen march as a rare manifestation of human solidarity and wrote that millions of pilgrims from various nationalities and religions, by participating in this ritual, display the message of empathy, service to fellow human beings, and sincerity in the path of God.

In his view, this human dimension, alongside the religious and social aspects, has turned Arbaeen into a model of coexistence, sacrifice, and responsibility toward others.

Referring to the movement of Imam Hussain (a.s.), he considered the philosophy of the Ashura uprising to be the reform of the Ummah, the fight against oppression, and the preservation of moral values, and emphasized that the event of Karbala, despite all its hardships and sacrifices, has inspired freedom-seekers throughout history.

The author believes that the movement of the caravan of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and their return to Karbala on Arbaeen is a lasting symbol of resistance, patience, and steadfastness against oppression

This analysis also introduces Arbaeen as a symbol of the survival of the culture of resistance and justice-seeking, and holds that love for Imam Hussain (a.s.) has been able to keep alive the spirit of sacrifice, courage, and selflessness among different generations.

According to Abu Maysam, this culture has ensured that no military, political, or economic power can obliterate the message of Ashura and its ideals.

The author concludes by emphasizing that the Arbaeen march, each year with the widespread presence of millions of people, recreates the eternal message of Ashura and shows that the ideals of Imam Hussain (a.s.) continue to inspire nations on the path of freedom, justice, and the defense of human dignity; ideals that, in his view, have not faded with time but have become more deeply rooted in the conscience of the free nations of the world.

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