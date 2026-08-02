From Karbala to Jerusalem; Al Khalifa in Face of Right to Pilgrimage, Human Dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The issue of restrictions imposed on Bahraini Shiites for traveling to participate in the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in Karbala has once again highlighted the debate on the freedom of pilgrimage, religious rights, and the status of human dignity in the face of political and security decisions. An issue that, alongside the restrictions imposed on Palestinians for access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, raises a common question: can the right of a person to connect with their sanctities be turned into a conditional privilege dependent on political decisions?

Arbaeen pilgrimage for millions of Muslims, especially Shiites, is not merely a religious journey; it is part of their religious, cultural, and emotional identity. The movement toward Karbala, in the eyes of pilgrims, is a continuation of the path that Imam Hussain (a.s.) charted through standing against oppression and defending human dignity. For this reason, any obstacle on the path of this spiritual connection is seen as more than an administrative restriction and can create a feeling of deprivation of a religious right.

In recent years, some Bahraini Shiites have protested against the restrictions and obstacles imposed by the Al Khalifa government for their participation in the Arbaeen ceremonies. These restrictions, from the critics' perspective, are part of the broader process of political and security pressures on Shiite activities and religious rituals in Bahrain; a process that, in their view, has affected the freedom to perform religious rites.

The main issue here is not merely a journey or obtaining a permit, but rather the question of how citizens are viewed and how their religious rights are treated. When attending a religious ceremony and visiting a holy site becomes a complex process dependent on security decisions, the question arises as to where the line between managing public affairs and restricting religious freedoms lies.

Of course, any country can have security and administrative considerations for large-scale travel and gatherings; but these measures can be more legitimate when carried out based on clear, non-discriminatory criteria, and with respect for the fundamental rights of citizens. The difference between "regulation and organization" and "prevention and deprivation" becomes clear precisely at this point.

This issue is also worth considering alongside the situation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Although the political and legal conditions of Bahrain and Palestine are not the same and these two situations cannot be considered entirely similar, there is a common principle: a believing person should not be deprived of connecting with their sanctities because of their religious identity or affiliation.

Karbala, in Shiite thought, is a symbol of the struggle against the humiliation of man and the defense of freedom and justice. The Ashura teaching emphasizes that human dignity should not be sacrificed to political power.

From this perspective, defending the right to pilgrimage and performing religious rites is part of defending the very values that the school of Imam Hussain (a.s.) emphasizes.

Preventing Bahraini pilgrims from participating in Arbaeen, if carried out with discriminatory criteria or with the aim of limiting the religious identity of a community, does not remain merely an administrative issue, but becomes a matter related to social trust and national coexistence.

Respect for religious diversity and guaranteeing the freedom to perform rituals are important factors for stability and cohesion in any society.

Ultimately, the message of Karbala is not limited to one time and place; it is an eternal call to defend justice, dignity, and the right of every person to choose their spiritual path.

From this perspective, freedom of access to holy sites, whether in Karbala or Jerusalem, should be considered as part of respect for human dignity, not a privilege granted or denied to individuals based on political conditions.

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