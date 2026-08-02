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National Unity Most Important Solution for Protecting Lebanon Against Threats of Zionist Regime: Lebanese Cleric

2 August 2026 - 22:43
News ID: 1847982
National Unity Most Important Solution for Protecting Lebanon Against Threats of Zionist Regime: Lebanese Cleric

Lebanon's distinguished Ja'fari Mufti, condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on the south of the country, described them as "widespread destruction of people, infrastructure, and nature," and emphasized the necessity of preserving national unity, strengthening Islamic-Christian coexistence, and adopting a national approach to confront the challenges facing Lebanon.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, in a statement referring to the continued attacks of the Zionist regime on southern Lebanon, described these actions as a humanitarian catastrophe and criticized the Lebanese government's performance regarding the situation in the southern regions.

He claimed that current policies toward southern Lebanon are not commensurate with the scale of damage and the needs of the people in this region, and called for greater attention to the situation of residents in the affected areas.

Warning about the consequences of internal divisions, he emphasized that Lebanon, in the current sensitive circumstances, needs national solidarity, the participation of all political currents, and the avoidance of internal tensions more than ever.

Qabalan also emphasized the necessity of preserving Lebanon's consociational structure and preventing any internal sedition, and said that major national decisions must be made with consideration for national interests and the specific characteristics of Lebanon's political structure.

Lebanon's distinguished Ja'fari Mufti considered the country's army as one of the fundamental pillars for preserving national sovereignty and stability, and emphasized the importance of strengthening national capabilities commensurate with existing threats.

He also praised the role of Nabih Berri in managing national issues, describing him as an effective figure in creating understanding and achieving national solutions.

Sheikh Qabalan concluded by describing the historical coexistence of Muslims and Christians as Lebanon's most valuable asset, and stated that preserving national unity, strengthening solidarity among various segments of society, and preventing the influence of foreign interventions are the most important factors in safeguarding the stability, sovereignty, and future of this country.

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