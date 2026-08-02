CNN's Account of Trump's Retreat Factors

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN, in an analysis referring to the increased pressure on U.S. forces in recent weeks, wrote that this situation has raised questions about Washington's ability to continue the war and deliver a decisive blow.

Following Trump's retreat from his renewed threat to escalate military attacks on Iran, CNN, in an analysis by Brad Lendon, the network's senior military correspondent, reported that analysts have cited the economic pressures of the war on Washington's allies in the region as one of the reasons for these countries' desire to stop the U.S. war against Iran.

The report further acknowledged that despite enduring economic pressure and damage to its military capability over months of attacks, Iran still retains the ability to strike back, as demonstrated by its deadly attacks on U.S. forces in the region over the past month.

According to the report, meanwhile, the U.S. Army faces serious questions about its ability to defend its forces, as inventories of Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles are increasingly depleted.

According to a report released last week by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the inventory of Patriot interceptor missiles, the most important defensive missile in the U.S. arsenal, had decreased from 2,330 before the war to between 759 and 827 by July 27; that is, to about one-third of its pre-war level.

According to the CSIS report, the number of THAAD interceptor missiles, designed to intercept ballistic missiles before they approach their targets, also decreased from 452 before the war to 278 or fewer.

According to CNN, the consumption of these munitions has coincided with other losses for the U.S. Army, including the loss of fighter jets, early warning and reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters, and drones.

At sea, U.S. Navy vessels have also faced extended missions, which could delay necessary maintenance and repair schedules.

According to this analysis, pressure on U.S. forces has increased more than ever in recent weeks, and this issue has raised questions about Washington's ability to deliver a decisive blow in this war.

Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President of the Quincy Institute, said in an interview with CNN today, "Every time the U.S. has increased military pressure, Iran has been able to continue to respond, and it is highly likely that it will be able to do so again."

He added, "The reality is that Trump has no way out of this conflict through escalation."

**************

End/ 345E