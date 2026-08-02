Consequences of War Against Iran; Warning Sign for Trump, Republicans Ahead of Midterm Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bloomberg reported that the increase in gasoline prices in the United States signals the beginning of a political crisis, as 73 percent of voters hold Trump responsible for this price hike.

The report further stated that the fuel price crisis in the United States has taken shape on the eve of the midterm elections. When fuel prices rose at the beginning of the Iran war, American consumers endured the situation, but now they are facing another wave of gasoline price increases.

Bloomberg added, "This poses a major risk to U.S. economic growth." The country has recently experienced an excessive increase in consumer spending over the past quarter. With the November midterm elections approaching, this is bad news for Donald Trump and other Republicans.

It is worth noting that U.S. warmongering against Iran has disrupted the energy transmission chain through the Strait of Hormuz and led to global price increases.

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