IRGC hits US airbase in Kuwait in fresh wave of attacks

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has hit the US airbase in Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, destroying two drone hangars, a fuel tank, and military helicopters.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC announced the 56th wave of Operation Nasr-2, saying that a powerful strike targeted the US airbase in Ali Al Salem, Kuwait.

This attack destroyed two drone hangars, an aircraft fuel tank, and military helicopters, setting them on fire, the statement added.

The IRGC also emphasized that the people of Kuwait should be aware that the punishment for aggressors will persist until the looting of the Muslim nation’s wealth and resources is brought to an end, and until the American occupiers are expelled from the region.