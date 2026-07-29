Karbala governorate declares holidays from Wednesday to Monday for Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Karbala Governorate in Iraq declared holidays in the province from Wednesday to Monday for hosting the Arbaeen pilgrims.

The province of Karbala will be officially closed Wednesday through Monday in order to properly host the Arbaeen pilgrims.

Meanwhile, as the day of Arbaeen approaches, the Iraqi Security Information Center called on the Arbaeen pilgrims to use public transportation instead of personal vehicles.

In a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), the center invited pilgrims to use public transportation.

The center also instructed the country’s traffic department to intensify monitoring of the implementation of safety and security measures as the temperature rises.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 4.

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