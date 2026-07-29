Iran launches Khorramshahr-Basra passenger sea line for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new passenger sea line between Khorramshahr and Basra has been launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Company to provide safe services and facilitate the travel of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Ali Askari, director general of the Khorramshahr Port and Maritime Department, said on Tuesday that the service had been established to ease travel for pilgrims heading to the Iraqi city of Basra during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

He noted that the Khorramshahr passenger terminal, with a capacity of 1,500 travelers, is fully prepared to serve pilgrims.

Teymour Maylikohan, managing director of Valfajr Shipping Company, described the launch as a step toward expanding safe and reliable transportation services for pilgrims.

Lafteh Dorvandi, governor of the Iranian city of Khorramshahr, also underlined that the sea line would help diversify travel options, improve safety, and contribute to the long-term development of maritime passenger connections between Iran and Iraq.

He stressed that the service would not be limited to the Arbaeen season but would continue afterward to support maritime travel and strengthen passenger links between the two countries.

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