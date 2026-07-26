List of heavy losses inflicted on U.S. released following Iran's attacks

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released a list detailing the extensive losses inflicted on the United States during Iran's various attacks. has released a list detailing the extensive losses inflicted on the United States during Iran's various attacks.

Brigadier General Mohebbi, spokesperson for the IRGC, said that during 15 days of fighting, the Iranian Armed Forces destroyed 11 U.S. fighter jets and helicopters while they were on the ground at American military bases across the region.

According to Brigadier General Mohbi, the damage sustained by the U.S. military in the region as a result of the Iranian Armed Forces' decisive and heavy strikes is as follows:

Radar and Air Defense Assets

7 command and control centers

3 satellite communication systems

6 Patriot air defense radars (The Patriot systems have been weakened to the point that Iranian missiles and drones are reaching their targets without interception.)

3 air and maritime surveillance and control radars

8 early warning and detection radar systems

7 air missile defense radars

3 EPS radar systems

2 EPS-117 radar systems

5 long-range radars

2 air defense radars

1 tactical radar complex

Support and Logistics Assets (Aimed at Reducing Operational Capability)

6 fighter jet and helicopter maintenance and repair centers

3 support and logistics centers

12 fuel storage tanks

17 weapons support depots and storage facilities for naval and aircraft spare parts

6 missile storage bunkers

Operational Infrastructure

6 MQ-9 drone hangars

1 F-15 fighter aircraft preparation hangar

1 drone hangar containing 8 brand-new drones

2 command centers

1 aircraft carrier refueling platform

1 P-8 aircraft hangar

4 HIMARS missile launch platforms

5 fighter aircraft hangars

4 Patriot air defense complexes

6 missile launch platforms

1 fuel pumping station

2 signal communications centers

1 intelligence data center

1 artificial intelligence center and data processing facility associated with Amazon

1 depot for unmanned surface vessels (USVs)

1 fuel pier

4 fighter aircraft shelters

6 aircraft taxiways and parking ramps

Air Operations