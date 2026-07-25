US Terrorists Pulls Aircraft from Al Udeid and Al Dhafra After Iranian Retaliatory Strikes

ABNA24 - The US has withdrawn warplanes and other military equipment from Al Udeid air base in Qatar and Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting American military positions in the region, a report says.

According to a report published by Fars News Agency on Friday, satellite imagery shows that both military installations have been largely emptied of US aircraft and other military assets.

According to Fars, Sentinel-2 satellite images indicate that US military aircraft previously stationed at Al Dhafra air base were removed from the installation within days.

The agency said five American military aircraft visible at the base three days earlier no longer appeared in the latest satellite imagery, suggesting a rapid withdrawal of key assets.

Fars also reported that satellite images show Al Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in West Asia, has likewise been evacuated.

Located south of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra air base hosts the US Air Force’s 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and serves as a major hub for reconnaissance missions, aerial refueling operations, and regional air warfare.

Al Udeid Air Base, west of Doha, hosts the forward headquarters of US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the US Air Force’s 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, making it one of Washington’s most important command, logistics, and operational centers in the region.

Both Al Dhafra and Al Udeid played central roles during the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran and were used to support operations launched after the war resumed earlier this month.

The latest round of aggression against Iran began on February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran responded with daily waves of missiles and drones targeting US and Israeli assets across the region, while closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the US later signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 17 to end the war across all fronts.

However, renewed US military aggression against Iran in recent days has prompted Tehran to resume missile and drone strikes against US assets in the region and close the Strait of Hormuz once again.



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