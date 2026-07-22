Muslim Youth Paraded with a Dog Leash Around Neck in Haridwar; No Arrests Yet

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Muslim youth was assaulted, publicly humiliated and paraded with a dog leash around his neck after a group of 10 to 12 men objected to his visit to a woman friend of another faith in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Shadab Khan, had gone to visit the woman at her house when the group barged into her residence and assaulted him, despite the woman’s vociferous protests.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons, but no arrests have been made at the time of filing this report.

According to the complaint, Khan, a resident of Karnal in Haryana who works in Haridwar, was visiting the woman, whom he has known for nearly five years.

The woman told the police that they were inside her house when around 10 to 12 unidentified men — reports identified them as members of a right-wing Hindutva group — allegedly forced their way in and began assaulting him.

She said that when she tried to intervene, the attackers ignored her pleas, abused her, and continued beating the man before dragging him outside.

Videos of the incident, which have since been widely circulated on social media, show the victim sitting outside the house with what appears to be a dog leash tied around his neck while several men question him. The footage has sparked widespread outrage online.

Many are demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict action against the perpetrators.

One user wrote, “Such incidents are happening in every corner of the country on a daily basis now. The mob mentality has risen above the law.”

Speaking to the media, the woman’s sister alleged that the attackers continued beating the victim even after he started bleeding. She claimed they then dragged him outside, tied a dog leash around his neck and humiliated him in public.

The complainant further alleged that the victim was held for nearly three hours before police arrived and arranged for him to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance. She also said the attackers snatched his mobile phone and other belongings before leaving the scene.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including voluntarily causing hurt, rioting, house-trespass, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

Confirming the registration of the case, Circle Officer (City) Shishupal Singh Negi said an investigation is underway and police are examining video footage and other evidence to identify those involved.

“No arrests have been made so far. We are collecting footage to identify the accused and will take further action accordingly,” the officer said.