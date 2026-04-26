Islamophobia; Hate Crime Probe Demanded After Muslim Woman in Hijab Attacked near LIU Brooklyn

ABNA24- A Muslim woman in hijab was attacked near Long Island University's Brooklyn campus, prompting calls for a hate crime investigation and immediate action to hold the assailant accountable.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY), a chapter of the United States’ largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, on Friday strongly condemned the assault and is calling on law enforcement authorities to launch a hate crime investigation and to swiftly identify and hold the perpetrator accountable.

The victim told CAIR-NY that at approximately 9:30 a.m., while she was walking near the Long Island University and DeKalb Avenue subway station, visibly identifiable as Muslim and wearing a hijab, she was approached by an unidentified man wearing a red hoodie and punched in the cheek. The assailant then reportedly attacked an Asian woman before walking away from the scene. The victim has reported the incident to the NYPD.

Given the rise in anti-Muslim bigotry nationwide, CAIR-NY is urging authorities to investigate whether bias may have been a motivating factor in this incident.

In a statement, CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said:

“This brazen assault in broad daylight is deeply alarming and unacceptable. No one should have to fear being attacked in public spaces. We urge law enforcement to launch a hate crime investigation and act swiftly to identify and apprehend the individual responsible and ensure full accountability. We also remind community members to remain vigilant.”

She noted that in March, CAIR released its latest report “The Right to Be Different” documenting a record high in anti-Muslim incidents.

CAIR-NY reiterated its call for a thorough investigation and emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of all community members in public spaces.



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