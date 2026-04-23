AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Oleg Ivannikov, an advisor to the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences and a historian, announced in an interview with the Russian media outlet Argumenty i Fakty that the continuation of Israel's actions against Christians and Muslims in the Middle East is paving the way for the formation of a common alliance between these two religious communities. According to him, this process has emerged in response to Tel Aviv's hostile behavior and provocative actions.

These remarks came in the wake of an international controversy in which a soldier of the Zionist regime's army in the village of Debel in Lebanon destroyed a statue of Jesus Christ (a.s.) using a sledgehammer. This action drew widespread reactions, and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while condemning it, promised to prosecute the perpetrators.

However, observers emphasize that this incident is not an isolated case but rather should be assessed within the framework of this regime's ongoing pattern of behavior of assaulting sanctities and violating the rights of Christians and Muslims. According to Ivannikov, the Israeli army tries to conceal such actions and crimes, but in some instances, including the Debel village incident, this issue becomes public

The Russian expert stated that the actions of the Zionist regime have led to an unprecedented convergence in the region. He said, "Currently in the Middle East, a kind of alliance between Christians and Muslims is taking shape in confronting Israeli aggression." He also added that, in the view of many observers, a significant portion of Israeli society, influenced by ideological approaches, shows no sensitivity to these insulting actions—an issue that has increased doubts about serious action being taken against the perpetrators of such incidents.

Meanwhile, a recent poll in the United States shows that dissatisfaction with the policies of the Zionist regime among American citizens has increased, with the number of opponents of this regime growing by 7 percent over the past year to reach 60 percent.

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