AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A university professor in Finland, criticizing his country's political-military approach, described joining the American camp as a "strategic error"—a stance made at a time when reports have emerged about delays or suspensions in the delivery of American weapons to Europe.

Tuomas Malinen, a professor at the University of Helsinki, announced in a message on X that Finland has made a serious error in choosing to partner with the United States. He wrote in a sharp tone, "We really were very foolish to join a loser for the second time in a row; in 1941, perhaps we had no choice, but now, when there was no necessity, this decision demonstrates our stupidity."

According to a Reuters report, the White House has informed European countries that, due to prioritizing its own military needs in the context of the conflict with Iran, there may be difficulties in sending weapons.

It is said that these delays will affect several countries in Europe, including the Baltic and Scandinavian regions. Finland, which joined NATO on April 4, 2023, is now facing the consequences of dependence on Western military structures—a dependence that has once again revealed the inefficiency and unreliability of America's commitments to its allies.

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