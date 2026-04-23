Russia: Course on the Role of Religion in International Relations Held with Participation of Islamic Institutions in Moscow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Specialized courses on the topic "The Role of Religion in International Relations" began on April 20 at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, the capital of Russia—an event organized with the participation of Islamic religious and educational institutions in the country.

These courses are being held with financial support and cooperation from the "Foundation for the Support of Islamic Culture, Science, and Education," and include representatives from centralized religious organizations, Islamic educational centers, as well as delegations from regional Muslim administrations. The aim of holding this program is described as examining the position and impact of the religious factor in international developments and relations.

In this course, the "Muslim Religious Directorate of the Russian Federation" and the "Moscow Islamic Institute" are represented by Renat Khazrat Islamov, Deputy Head of the Directorate for Education and Science and Deputy Research Director of the Moscow Islamic Institute, and Timur Hadji Fakhretdinov, First Deputy Head of the Institute.

This educational course runs for five days, from April 20 to 24, and includes a series of lectures and specialized workshops delivered by professors and experts from the Diplomatic Academy, with the participation of specialists from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The educational program of this course takes an interdisciplinary approach and covers a variety of topics in contemporary global politics; participating professors come from prominent Russian scientific and academic centers, including the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), the Presidential Academy (RANEPA), and other scientific institutions.

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