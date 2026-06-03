IRGC targets enemy vessel, US Fifth Fleet HQ, American airbase after violations near Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that its forces carried out retaliatory strikes against an enemy vessel, the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a regional American airbase following two acts of US aggression targeting Iranian assets.

In a statement released by its Public Relations Office on Wednesday, the IRGC said the developments began late at night when an Iranian oil tanker was struck near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, "Late last night, the aggressive US military struck an Iranian oil tanker with an aerial projectile in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, causing damage to the vessel's engine room."

The IRGC said the incident prompted a response by its naval forces.

"In response to this aggression and violation of the regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz, an American-Zionist enemy vessel named Panaya was targeted by missiles launched by the IRGC Navy," the Corps stated.

The statement went on to describe a second act of aggression.

"In a renewed act of aggression, the American enemy targeted an IRGC communications tower in the southern part of Qeshm Island with aerial projectiles."

The IRGC said the attack was followed by retaliatory operations carried out by its Aerospace Force.

"In response to this aggression, their air and helicopter base stationed in one of the countries of the region, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were subjected to missile and drone attacks by the IRGC Aerospace Force."

Warning against further escalation

The Corps said the retaliatory operations were consistent with its earlier warnings.

"We had previously warned that any act of aggression would be met with a different and heavier response, and we acted accordingly. These responses should serve as a lesson."

"We reiterate that disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the aggressive US military."

Iran confronted the latest bout of unprovoked aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime, which began on February 28, with at least 100 waves of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes. The reprisal hit sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region. The Islamic Republic also shut down the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies.

Faced with the response, US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 7.

The Islamic Republic began applying far stricter controls over the strait after Trump announced continuation of an illegal naval blockade of Iranian vessels and ports on April 13 in violation of the terms of the ceasefire.

Amid the developments, Iran introduced the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new institutional mechanism to regulate and oversee vessel traffic through the chokepoint.

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