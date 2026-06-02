Iran retains unused strategic capabilities: Top General

AhlulBayt News Agency: The deputy inspector of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has rejected US claims that Iran’s defense capabilities have been weakened, noting the warfare facilities are completely concealed from the enemy.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, General Asadi responded to the recent claims by Western media outlets and US officials regarding the vulnerability of Iran’s defense capabilities, stating, “We have repeatedly stressed that we have not yet revealed all of our winning cards. We still possess many capabilities that will be used if necessary.”

“We have repeatedly stated that we have not yet revealed all our capabilities. We possess many options that we will utilize if necessary,” General Asadi reiterated.

“America demands our total surrender, but the Iranian nation will never surrender,” he said, adding, “Since surrender is not an option, war is inevitable. We are prepared for it and have no issue with war; therefore, even if NATO enters the conflict, we have no concerns.”

Warning against miscalculations by the US, Israel, and their allies, General Asadi emphasized, “The United States seeks nothing less than our complete surrender, but the Iranian nation will never surrender.”

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