IRGC Qa'ani Warns Bab al‑Mandab Could Face Hormuz‑Level Restrictions if Israeli Strikes Continue

ABNA24 - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani, has warned that the Bab al-Mandab Strait will be subjected to the same traffic restrictions as the Strait of Hormuz if the Zionist regime continues its crimes in Lebanon and Gaza under American protection.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, General Qa'ani said that the mischief of the Zionists in southern Lebanon and Gaza, carried out with the blatant support of the United States, will compel the Axis of Resistance to expand its backing for both fronts, activate other fronts, and equalize the navigational situation of the Bab al‑Mandab Strait with that of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The bankrupt Zionist regime should know that simultaneous crimes in southern Lebanon and Gaza will trap it in the whirlpool of Hezbollah’s operations and a new storm of Palestinian fighters,” General Qa'ani said.

The warning comes amid ongoing US‑Israeli aggression against Iran, which began on February 28 with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and strikes on nuclear facilities, schools and hospitals.

Iran has since carried out 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4.

A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but Israel has continued its bombardment of southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of civilians.

Iran has consistently insisted that any final agreement with the United States must include a comprehensive halt to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

The Bab al‑Mandab Strait, located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, is a critical chokepoint for global shipping, particularly for oil tankers.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, a key member of the Axis of Resistance, has previously launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli‑linked vessels and US warships in the strait in solidarity with Palestine and Iran.



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