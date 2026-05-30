Kashmir Shia cleric: Iranian Nation Under Harshest Sanctions 'Has Not Retreated,' Safeguarded Islam, Resistance Axis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Sayyid Hassan Mousavi, head of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, has stated that the great Iranian nation, under the harshest sanctions, pressures, and conspiracies of the enemies of Islam, has not only refused to retreat but has safeguarded the authentic ideals of Islam and the Axis of Resistance by relying on its faith and religious identity.

Speaking at the Budgam Husayniyya, Hojatoleslam Sayyid Hassan Mousavi declared that the great Iranian nation, under the severest sanctions, pressures, and conspiracies of the enemies of Islam, has not retreated; rather, relying on its faith and religious identity, it has safeguarded the authentic ideals of Islam and the Axis of Resistance.

Paying tribute to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and honoring the memory of the noble martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, he asserted that the struggle and steadfastness of the Iranian nation against the front of global arrogance serves as a clear guide for all Muslim nations.

Iran: Victorious in the Confrontation with Conspiracies

The prominent Kashmiri scholar, pointing to the all-out pressures exerted by enemies against the Islamic establishment, noted: "Under the severest sanctions, pressures, and conspiracies of the enemies of Islam, the great Iranian nation has not only held its ground but, relying on its faith and religious identity, has safeguarded the authentic ideals of Islam and the Axis of Resistance."

He added: "The true Eid belongs to the Iranian nation, for their steadfastness in preserving divine values is the greatest victory. The sacrifices of the martyrs of Islam, particularly the martyrs of Iran, constitute an immense asset and a source of pride for the entire Islamic Ummah."

A Cry for Justice for Gaza and the Necessity of Islamic Unity

In another segment of his address, Hojatoleslam Sayyid Hassan Mousavi turned to the humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestine. Expressing deep sorrow over the ongoing atrocities in the Gaza Strip, he called on the international community to take immediate and effective action to halt the crimes of the Zionist regime.

He stressed: "Today, it is incumbent upon all Muslims to defend the right to self-determination and the freedom of the oppressed Palestinian people in a unified stance. The victory of Gaza hinges on the unity and practical solidarity of the Islamic world."

The head of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir concluded with a humble prayer, beseeching divine assistance for oppressed nations, strength for the Islamic world, and the establishment of lasting peace across the globe. He also emphasized the importance of unity among Muslims, praying to Almighty God for the continuation of an atmosphere of brotherhood, fraternity, and security in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

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