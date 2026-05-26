AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the fourth volume of the book "Imam Sadiq and the Four Schools of Thought" has been translated into Pashto and published.

This book presents aspects of the life and manifestations of the lofty spiritual, educational, and scholarly personality of Imam Sadiq (a.s.). In this work, a brief look is first taken at the life of this great Imam, followed by a selection of his instructive counsels, conduct, and teachings, providing readers with models of his behavior and way of life.

Reports on the personality of Imam Sadiq (a.s.) from the words of Sunni dignitaries, the Imam's approach to the problem of the extremists (ghulat), and his debates with opponents are among other topics discussed in the book. In the final section, the life history of Imam Ahmad ibn Hanbal, his teachers, students, and the great figures of his school of thought, as well as the events and occurrences of his era, are examined.

The book "Imam Sadiq and the Four Schools of Thought" by Asad Haydar has been translated into Pashto by Abdul Rahim Dorani and published in medium octavo size.

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