6th volume of "A'lam al-Hidayah" translated into Norwegian, published by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): This book explores the life of Imam Sajjad (a.s.) and explains his personal characteristics as well as his political and social positions. The author considers two main reasons for the Imam's specific method of prayer during his era: the opening of the cultural borders of Islamic society to the various cultures of newly conquered lands, and the forgetting of moral values following the worldliness of people.

The first part of the book discusses aspects of the personality of this great Imam, the different stages of his life, his life after the event of Ashura, and the manner of his martyrdom. The next section refers to the characteristics of the era of Imam Sajjad (a.s.), his jihadi plans, and the unique features of his life.

The final section deals with the scholarly characteristics of that Imam in various fields such as Qur'anic exegesis, hadith, theology and debates, jurisprudence and law, literature and moral wisdom, and finally, the subject of Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya is discussed separately.

The sixth volume of "A'lam al-Hidayah" concerning Imam Ali ibn al-Husayn Zayn al-Abidin (a.s.) was compiled by Sayyed Munther al-Hakim in collaboration with Wisam al-Baghdadi. Its translator into Norwegian is Ali al-Hakim, and it has been published in medium octavo size.

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