The Era of Trump's Bullying and Crimes Is Over / Iran Is the Definite Victor of the War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in an interview responding to the threats of the criminal Trump, stated, "Trump constantly threatens and insults, and engages in lying daily, but the Iranian nation is not open to humiliation or insult. Of course, you can see the people's response to him in the streets. On the other hand, our mujahid commanders have threatened that if the enemy once again starts aggression against the country, it will not end well for them."

He added, "I believe this uprising (Be'that) is not only within a powerful and strong Iran, but this is a global uprising, and today we are facing a global uprising. This was one of the precise predictions of our martyred Leader, that the people will begin and will finish the work. Undoubtedly, with the authority the system has today and the solidarity that exists among the system's officials."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly said, "Trump said that some are moderates and some are extremists. Let Trump know that regarding global arrogance, all officials of the system have a stance of confrontation with the utmost severity—whether toward the United States and Trump or toward Zionism, which, as they say, are upstarts! Ultimately, they certainly cannot fight with this ancient nation that has a history of four or five thousand years of law, a history of science and knowledge."

Ramazani stated, "These threats of Trump, like his previous threats, will certainly have no effect. I am certain that according to divine tradition, the victor of this arena is the dear Iranian nation, especially with the solidarity that now exists between the nation and the Islamic system, the officials, and our mujahideen. Certainly, defeat has no way in. Our martyred Imam's expression was that he said, 'God has completely closed the path of defeat to us—either martyrdom or victory.'"

He stated, "Today, the world must realize that the era of bullying, revelry, and the like has passed and ended, and the people, the nations, and the will of the nations must put an end to these revelries and these crimes."

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