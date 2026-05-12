Photos: Scientific Session on "Sociological Examination of People's Presence in Ramadan War"

AhlulBayt News Agency: A scientific session titled "From Collective Action to Social Identity Reconstruction: A Sociological Reading of the People's Field Presence in the Ramadan War" was held on Monday (May 11, 2026), in the meeting hall of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly. The session featured a presentation by Dr. Davoud Safa, a faculty member of Al-Mustafa International University, and an online speech by Hojjat al-Islam Dr. Sayyed Vahid Kashani, the representative of Al-Mustafa University in Turkiye.