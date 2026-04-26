Photos: Ayatollah Ramezani Addresses Faithful Crowd in Rudbar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The faithful and revolutionary people of Rudbar County in Gilan Province attended the night gathering on the 52nd night since the martyrdom of the Leader of the Ummah and national resistance, simultaneously with other parts of the country. Ayatollah Ramazani, representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts and Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (AS) World Assembly, was the speaker of this ceremony.